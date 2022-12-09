You're not a polar bear: The plunge into cold water comes with risks

Jumping into icy cold water in the dead of winter might seem like a crazy idea, but the so-called polar bear plunge has become a popular activity, often paired with raising money for charity.
Boosting its allure is another anything-but-hot trend, the practice of cold therapy, based on the belief that exposing the body to cold water and air may strengthen the immune system and improve cardiovascular health. Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame helped promote the idea when he took an Arctic swim without a wetsuit as part of National Geographic's "Limitless" television series.