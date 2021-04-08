Yosemite National Park to limit summer visitors due to virus April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 7:29 p.m.
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo provided by the National Park Service, Yosemite Valley School, lower right, stands in Yosemite National Park, Calif. In the background is Upper Yosemite Falls.
FILE - A light dusting of snow covers Yosemite Valley in this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, file photo following a weekend snowstorm in Yosemite National Park, Calif.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park will require advanced reservations for day visitors during the peak summer season to limit the number of visitors and allow social distancing amid the pandemic.
Under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21 to Sept. 30, the San Jose Mercury News reported.