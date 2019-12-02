Yorktown Heights woman spotted drinking behind wheel, arrested for DUI in Ridgefield

DUI on Grove Street

A Yorktown Heights woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at the intersection of Grove Street and Danbury Road on Nov. 15 at 3 a.m.

Ridgefield police said Kayla Tonelli, 25, was also charged with operating a vehicle without a license.

According to a report, Tonelli was observed consuming alcohol while driving on Danbury Road.

She turned onto Grove Street and was pulled over, the report said. An investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

She was released and scheduled to appear in court Friday, Dec. 13.