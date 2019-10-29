https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Yoga-and-trauma-support-group-comes-to-Ridgefield-14571768.php
Yoga and trauma support group comes to Ridgefield
On Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. trauma healing professionals will host a support group in Ridgefield at Basil Yoga Center, 31 Bailey Ave.
Sessions will include trauma-sensitive yoga, meditation and group support where people may choose to share or participate by listening.
The cost is $75 before Oct. 30 or $80 after. No experience is necessary; bring a yoga mat. To enroll in the class, call 203-403-2280.
