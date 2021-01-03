Skip to main content
Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep): On Ridgefield Continuing Education schedule

Staff
Yoga mats are pictured in a previous year. The Ridgefield Continuing Education program is going to have a new one session Zoom workshop about Yoga Nidra, (Yogic Sleep), January 12, 2021, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Katy Raddatz / San Fransico Chronicle

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) is a new one session Zoom workshop offered through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. ($15 per person).

“Winter is an important time to rest and rejuvenate the mind and body, especially as we continue to navigate challenging times,” Instructor and Yoga master, Miriam Zernis said. Yoga Nidra or ‘sleep with awareness’ is for everyone and offers a fully guided, systematic method of complete relaxation, holistically addressing the body and mind's physiological, neurological, and subconscious needs. Yoga Nidra can help restore mental peace and encourage general wellness while easing: lack of energy; depression, anxiety, and stress; insomnia and more. After a short lecture, Zernis will skillfully guide participants to finding a direct experience of this wonderful restorative practice. No yoga experience necessary. Participants are asked to have a yoga mat, blanket, neck pillow (or a rolled-up towel), and eye covering on hand. Also eat lightly before or after, dim the lights and turn off all devices.

Additional Yoga classes on Zoom help participants develop a practice for core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength; improve posture and sense of balance, and meet fitness goals.

Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis starts Monday, Jan. 25 (9:30-10:30 a.m.; 7 sessions; $86); Gentle Evening Yoga starts Tuesday, Jan. 19 (5:45-6:45 p.m.; 8 sessions; $98) and Gentle Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit starts Wednesday, Jan 20 (8:40-9:50 a.m.; 8 sessions; $98).

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley starts Thursday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Feb. 8 - either night is 7 sessions for $86. Yoga Movements with Beverly Leighton starts Thursday, Feb. 4 and meets from 4-5 p.m. (8 sessions; $98).

Tai Chi Chuan, Fit and Tight, Barre-Lates, Strength and Cardio / Core Workouts, Dance Toning and Stretch are also available and start late January and early February. Classes meet 5-8 p.m. sessions cost $62 to $98. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.