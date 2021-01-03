Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep): On Ridgefield Continuing Education schedule

Katy Raddatz / San Fransico Chronicle

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) is a new one session Zoom workshop offered through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. ($15 per person).

“Winter is an important time to rest and rejuvenate the mind and body, especially as we continue to navigate challenging times,” Instructor and Yoga master, Miriam Zernis said. Yoga Nidra or ‘sleep with awareness’ is for everyone and offers a fully guided, systematic method of complete relaxation, holistically addressing the body and mind's physiological, neurological, and subconscious needs. Yoga Nidra can help restore mental peace and encourage general wellness while easing: lack of energy; depression, anxiety, and stress; insomnia and more. After a short lecture, Zernis will skillfully guide participants to finding a direct experience of this wonderful restorative practice. No yoga experience necessary. Participants are asked to have a yoga mat, blanket, neck pillow (or a rolled-up towel), and eye covering on hand. Also eat lightly before or after, dim the lights and turn off all devices.