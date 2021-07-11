Yellen: Compete on economic strengths, not low tax rates DAVID McHUGH, AP Business Writer July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 4:50 a.m.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that deterring the use of tax havens will let countries compete on economic fundamentals — instead of by offering ever-lower tax rates that deprive governments of money for infrastructure and education.
Yellen spoke after finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies endorsed a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, a measure aimed at putting a floor under tax rates and discouraging companies from using low-rate countries as tax havens.