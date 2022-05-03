Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ZAKHO, Iraq (AP) — Iraqis in a northern town still traumatized by memories of the Islamic State group feared more violence Tuesday after hostilities between the military and a local militia erupted, people internally displaced by the fighting said.
Tensions reached a fever pitch when Iraq's military launched an offensive in Sinjar district Sunday to clear out armed elements of the YBS, a local militia comprised largely of minority Yazidis.