'Yarnbalmer' installation at Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton

WILTON — Beginning this month, hikers can expect a bit more decoration on the trees at the Woodcock Nature Center, as an artist known as “Yarnbalmer” has installed crocheted yarn art along a familiar section of trail there.
Visitors will enter the main trail head across from the Nature Center building, and, only a short distance in, be greeted by a grove of 14 brightly-wrapped trees. The installation also features silhouettes of some familiar forest creatures and beloved animal ambassadors of the Nature Center.