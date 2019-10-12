Wyoming lawmakers advance 3 bills to fund wildlife crossings

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have advanced legislation that would help expand a network of highway crossings for wildlife.

Caper Star-Tribune reported Friday that the state Legislative committee unanimously approved three bills Friday creating a special wildlife conservation account to help fund additional crossings, signage and game fences in sensitive wildlife habitats.

Lawmakers say the committee is expected to sponsor the bills in the 2020 legislative session.

Officials say the fund could increase federal dollars appropriated under an infrastructure bill containing $250 million for wildlife crossings at key migration chokepoints.

Lawmakers say migration corridors were a means of preserving wildlife and striking a balance between energy development and conservation interests.

Lawmakers say a task force released recommendations last month advocating state-led management and language promoting more wildlife crossings on state highways.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com