Wyoming governor to relax COVID restrictions at restaurants

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is planning on adding seating capacity at restaurants after current coronavirus restrictions expire on Sept. 30, Gov. Mark Gordon said.

The announcement came one day after the state reported its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state reported a record 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said. The number of new cases again grew by more than 100 on Thursday.

“One place we are not seeing large numbers of cases emerge is from restaurants, so we are looking at expanding the seating capacity of restaurants,” Gordon said. “We want to ensure those businesses can adjust to the coming fall and winter, when outdoor dining will be more difficult.”

State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said the state was also planning on easing restrictions on visitations to long-term care facilities, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

There have been 4,488 confirmed cases and 50 deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.