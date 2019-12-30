Wyoming ending 2019 with typical high-country snow moisture

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Snow moisture in Wyoming's high country is typical for this time of year.

A Natural Resources Conservation Service report released Monday shows statewide snow moisture right at the median amount for late December.

Most of eastern and southern Wyoming has more snow moisture than usual. The Casper area leads the state at over 150% of usual.

Snow moisture is lower in western Wyoming, with the Yellowstone region, Wind River Range and Upper Green River Basin somewhat below normal.

Statewide snow moisture is slightly higher than a year ago.