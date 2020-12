CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming doctor was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to illegally prescribing prescription pain pills and other controlled substances to his patients, including minors.

After being released from prison, David Cesko, 66, of Rawlins will also have to be under supervision for six years under the sentence handed down by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office said.