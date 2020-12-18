Wrongfully accused South Korean man acquitted of murder

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean man who spent 20 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit has cleared his name in court after one of the country’s most notorious serial killers confessed to the 1988 rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Yoon Seong-yeo, 53, had been sentenced to life in prison and was released on parole in 2009. He listened quietly as Judge Park Jeong-je of the Suwon District Court apologized to him on Thursday on behalf of the judiciary for causing him "immense physical and mental pain” because of the wrong verdict.