Wreckage of helicopter crash that killed 5 found on glacier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday that it has recovered the wreckage from a helicopter crash north of Anchorage that killed five people and is sending a team of investigators to examine the evidence, KTUU TV station reported.
On March 27, the helicopter carrying guides and guests on a heli-skiing excursion north of Anchorage slammed into a mountain and then rolled downhill hundreds of feet, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers, officials said.