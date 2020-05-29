Wounded deputy in fatal shootout leaves hospital

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputy wounded in a shootout with a suspect that took the life of a fellow officer has left the hospital.

Cpl. Ron Nord was shot in the abdomen and leg Wednesday while serving eviction papers at a Grand Forks apartment. Officer Cody Holte was fatally shot, as was a woman in the apartment, Lola Moore.

Nord wore his uniform shirt, gun and badge as he walked out of Altru Hospital Thursday, KFGO reported.

“I had to walk for Cody, because he still walks with us and he never got a chance to walk out alive," Nord said.

Holte, 29, was the first police officer to be killed in the line of duty in more than 50 years in Grand Forks.

The suspect, 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, was shot several times and was taken to the hospital.

Pendelton has an extensive criminal record that includes charges for interfering with police, fleeing, domestic assault and harassing public officials.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is heading up the investigation.