Ridgefield Library lecture to discuss vaping prevention tips

What Every Parent Needs to Know About Vaping will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

“What Every Parent Needs to Know About Vaping” will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

The lecture will be led by Liz Jorgensen, CADC, alcohol and drug abuse expert and teen counselor, who will discuss the short and long-term effects of vaping, nicotine and marijuana use.

The workshop is part of the Parenting the Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life parent workshops, a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Project Resilience, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.