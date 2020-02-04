Workers needed in Ridgefield: Maybe a bus?

“We do have a problem finding enough employees to work in the village,” Economic and Community Development Commission Chairman John Devine told the selectmen.

A restaurant had delayed its opening a month because it had difficulty finding and hiring people, said Devine, speaking at the Jan. 22 Board of Selectmen’s meeting.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said the town had in the past approached the Housatonic Area Regional Transit (HART) about “getting people from Branchville to here, because public transportation is there.”

The town had tried to arrange for a bus run between the Branchville train station and the center of town. But the idea didn’t come to fruition, Marconi said, partly over concern about having big buses on Branchville Road (Route 102).

“What about that bus we purchased from SPHERE?” asked Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark.

The former SPHERE bus, which was purchased by the town about a year ago, is smaller than a full-sized bus.

Marconi seemed to feel it was worth exploring the idea of a bus run between Branchville and the town center.

“That would be what we need to get people from Danbury and parts north to downtown” he said. “What employees need is regular, dependable transportation.”

The town has been using the former SPHERE bus on local runs that mostly serving senior citizens.