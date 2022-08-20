Workers at UK's largest container port to join rail strikes Aug. 20, 2022 Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 11:09 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the U.K. economy.
Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England's east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships.