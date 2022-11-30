Worker reaches plea deal in election machine tampering case

DENVER (AP) — A former elections manager who allegedly helped a Colorado clerk accused of tampering with voting equipment plans to plead guilty under an agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.

Sandra Brown, who is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing, intends to plead guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, according to description of the agreement filed with the court. The deal, which must still be approved by a judge, also requires Brown to sign a “cooperation agreement” but the details of what she would be required to do in were not immediately known.