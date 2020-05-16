Worker dies clearing track during Wisconsin school bus race

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (AP) — A track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race Friday night while attempting to move a damaged bus, authorities said.

Edward Nicholson, 62, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus became undriveable after a crash, authorities said. Nicholson died at the scene.

It was the first night of racing at the speedway, which opened its season after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down business restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers because of the coronavirus.

The incident remains under investigation.