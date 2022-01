HANCOCK, Mass. (AP) — A worker at a Massachusetts ski resort died when the snowmobile she was on was struck by a snow groomer that was backing up, authorities said Wednesday.

The death of Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, at the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock late Tuesday morning appears to be accidental, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.