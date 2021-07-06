Worcester police step up patrols after lifeguard stabbed

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester police are stepping up patrols at the city's parks and swimming areas after a 17-year-old lifeguard was stabbed and beaten shortly after a group of young men was asked to stop smoking and drinking at a park.

“We will not tolerate those who would use violence to take away the peace of our public spaces,” Chief Steven Sargent said. “I pray for the recovery of the victim and thank the officers for their swift response that led to the perpetrators being held accountable.”