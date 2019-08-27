Women’s networking group hosts September lunch

The women’s networking group, Believe Inspire Grow (BIG) will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., at Gallo Restaurant in Ridgefield that will feature Lisa Lieberman-Wang.

A strategist, international speaker and best selling author, Lisa has worked with Tony Robbins for more than 25 years. She has personally generated more than 60 million in sales and appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, The CW, TEDx and more.

Believe Inspire Grow is a regional networking/ empowerment group for women that provides members the connections and tools to grow their businesses and/ or achieve their life goals. Members of B.I.G. will get a complimentary consult with Lisa post luncheon.

To register, or to learn more about BIG, email marydougherty22@icloud.com.