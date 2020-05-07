Women’s Center of Greater Danbury cancels annual dinner

An event that was to honor two Ridgefield figures — Glori Norwitt and Raffaele Gallo — for their support of the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury has been called off due to the coronavrius pandemic.

After much thoughtful consideration, the Women’s Center has decided to cancel this year’s annual dinner.

“While the annual dinner is out largest fundraiser of the year, we realize the health and wellness of our attendees is much more important. We also realize this is a very difficult emotional, physical, and financial time for everyone,” a release from the Women’s Center said.

“At this time, the only thing we are asking of you is to Save the Date for 2021. It is our greatest hope that by April 9, 2021, we will all be ready to celebrate and that it will be our biggest and best event ever!

“We also cannot wait to honor Raffaele Gallo for his philanthropic support of the Women’s Center and the entire Ridgefield community, and celebrate Glori Norwitt for her years of service as the Women’s Center Board Chair, as we had planned to do this year.”

The good news from the Women’s Center is that its supporters remain dedicated.

“We have been overwhelmed and filled with gratitude that 100% of our 2020 sponsors have generously allowed us to retain their contribution for this fiscal year, as well as many individual ticket holders and advertisers,” the Women’s Center said. “In addition, several of our donors have stepped up and supported the organization with what would have been their Fund the Mission contribution that night. We thank the communities we serve for their endless support and look forward to seeing you all again in 2021!”

The Women’s Center is a non-profit organization with a vision to end violence against women, men and children, and to foster equality and empowerment for all. It serves the needs of individuals and families in Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, and Washington.

The Women’s Center provides education, counseling, crisis intervention, and support services with regard to domestic violence, sexual assault, and other major life transitions.

The center’s Domestic Violence Hotline is 203-731-5206. The Sexual Assault Hotline is 203-731-5204.

Since its founding in 1975, the Women’s Center has provided a safe haven as the sole provider of domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor services in the Northern Fairfield and Southern Litchfield county areas. The organization serves over 30,000 individuals with free and confidential services that are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, Inc. may be emailed: womenscenter@wcogd.org or visit http://www.wcogd.org.