Woman rescued after plunging into pit on Manhattan sidewalk

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been rescued after plunging about five feet into a pit on a sidewalk near New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Witnesses say the woman fell around 3 p.m. Friday when a flimsy piece of plywood covering the pit gave way.

Christopher Mele, walking a few feet behind the woman at 35th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, says she may have hit her head but never lost consciousness.

Mele called 911 and rescue personnel arrived quickly to pull the woman to safety. He says she was taken away in an ambulance.

The veteran journalist says the covering caved in like a "trapdoor" and the ordeal was like a "Road Runner scene."

An hour later, the area remained blocked by tape, with the pit again covered by plywood.