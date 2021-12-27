Woman keeps plant alive through 50 years and several moves

HURON, S.D. (AP) — For the past 50 years, Shirley Apley has been the keeper of what she calls the Carr family’s heritage plant — an amaryllis she received in 1971 from Jessie Carr Whittington, an aunt of Dr. E.W. Carr who founded the Carr Chiropractic Clinics in eastern South Dakota.
“I grew up in Miller and Jessie just fascinated me,” Apley said. “She was about 80 then, and she kept journals all her life. She would tell stories of when she first got married and she and her husband homesteaded in Canada. She taught for two years in a school where all the children spoke French and she onlly spoke English. When they came back, they ended up in Miller because of the Carr family being around there.