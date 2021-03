WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who played a minor role in the illegal marijuana growing operation that her husband and son ran by using the family plumbing business as a front has avoided jail time.

Andrea Laverty, 64, of Millbury, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Worcester to one year of home confinement, The Telegram & Gazette reported. Her son, Thomas Laverty, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the scheme.