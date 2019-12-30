https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Woman-injured-getting-off-moving-tram-at-Silver-14939111.php
Woman injured getting off moving tram at Silver Dollar City
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was injured while trying to get off a moving tram at Silver Dollar City in Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol say the accident happened around noon Sunday. The patrol described the injuries of 64-year-old Sandy Boatner, of Lambert, Mississippi, as serious.
Silver Dollar City didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.
