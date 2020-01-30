Woman, daughter injured in home explosion in Kentucky

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A house explosion has injured a Kentucky woman and her 7-year-old daughter, authorities said.

The explosion happened Wednesday night at a home near Leitchfield, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins told news outlets. The victims, Angela Young, and her daughter, Johanna, were sent to a burn unit in Louisville, Chaffins said.

The home's propane tank had been refilled that afternoon and a serviceman reported smelling gas after filling up the tank, said Bremis Hudson, who owns the property and is Young’s father.

Hudson said he told his daughter not to stay in the home in case there was a gas leak. He said the explosion happened as she and her daughter were leaving.

Young's son, A.J. Scanlon, said his mother suffered burns over her entire body and his sister was burned on her back.

The state fire marshal's office was leading the investigation into what caused the explosion.