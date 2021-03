PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Sarpy County woman was convicted Wednesday of child sexual abuse involving two boys ages 12 and 13 during sleepovers with friends of her 11-year-old daughter.

Christina M. Greer, 38, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. She was found not guilty of two other counts, the Sarpy County attorney's office said in a news release.