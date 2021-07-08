Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy's death JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 5:40 p.m.
1 of5 This undated photo provided by The Gonzalez Law Group shows Samuel Olson. Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill Samuel Olson. The weapon was being tested to see if it was the one used to kill Olson, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters Thursday, June 24, 2021. (The Gonzalez Law Group via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This photo provided by The Gonzalez Law Group shows Sarah Olson holding her son Samuel. Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill Samuel Olson. The weapon was being tested to see if it was the one used to kill Olson, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters Thursday, June 24, 2021. (The Gonzalez Law Group via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This Aug. 2019 photo provided by The Gonzalez Law Group shows Samuel Olson. Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill Samuel Olson. The weapon was being tested to see if it was the one used to kill Olson, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters Thursday, June 24, 2021. (The Gonzalez Law Group via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy she had been caring for and whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.
Theresa Balboa, 29, previously was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson, whose father Balboa was dating.