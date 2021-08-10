Wolf tells 25k state health, prison workers: vaccine or test

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Wolf said workers in those jobs — and all new hires at those facilities — have until Sept. 7 to get fully vaccinated. In addition to the Corrections Department, it applies to state hospitals, veterans' homes, community health centers, prisons and homes for those with intellectual disabilities.