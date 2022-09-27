Witnesses are no-shows for hearing in Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court hearing for a Tennessee man charged with murder in a series of shootings in Memphis was postponed Tuesday when three state witnesses did not show up for the proceedings.

Shelby County General Sessions Judge Karen Massey issued an order to have three people arrested after they did not answer subpoenas to give testimony in a preliminary hearing for Ezekiel Kelly, 19. The judge postponed the hearing until Oct. 18.