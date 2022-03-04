Witness: Jan. 6 rioter wanted to remove 'corrupt' lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first person to be tried in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was a Texas militia member who advocated for physically removing and replacing “corrupt” members of Congress as he drove to Washington, D.C., a former group member testified Friday.
Rocky Hardie, a key government witness at the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt, said he didn't believe Reffitt would act on his talk of dragging lawmakers out of the Capitol and replacing them with people who would “follow the Constitution.”