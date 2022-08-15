With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials were marking their nation's Armed Forces Day holiday on Monday alongside the U.S. army commander in Europe and regular American troops, a symbolic underlining of NATO support for members on the eastern front as Russia wages war nearby in Ukraine.
Gen. Darryl Williams, the new commanding general of United States Army Europe and Africa, was in Warsaw to attend the ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. Nearby American, as well as British troops, stood alongside displays of military equipment.