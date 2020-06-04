Wisconsin state campgrounds to reopen next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials plan to re-open state campgrounds next week.

The department has kept campgrounds closed since March to slow the spread of the new coronavrius. The DNR announced Thursday that state campgrounds will re-open June 10 as infection rates trend downward.

Park offices will remain closed, however, and campers can expect to find automatic touchless check-ins.

Reservations will be accepted by phone at 1-888-947-2757 and onlin to eliminate interaction with DNR staff. Group camping, shelters and amphitheaters will remain closed through June 30.

Most restrooms at state properties are now open although some water fountains remain shut down.

Firewood will not be available at the campgrounds so campers should bring their own, making sure they purchase it within 10 miles of the campground and the wood has been certified pest- and disease-free.