Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season to begin Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season starts Saturday.

The season begins just before dawn and will run until just after sunset on Dec. 1. Hunters will be allowed to kill does in every county for the first time in a decade, a sign that the herd is robust across the state.

The state Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to dispose of carcasses in landfills or in trash bins the agency has placed around the state to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease. Hunters will be allowed to move deer killed in CWD-affected areas only to another county within the CWD-affected area, an adjacent county, a meat processor or a taxidermist.

The department also is asking hunters to turn in deer heads for CWD testing.