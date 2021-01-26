Wisconsin revenue projections jump by $1.2 billion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state government's financial future brightened Tuesday after analysts released projections that show the state should collect $1.2 billion more in tax revenue over the next three-year period than estimated in November.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau report said the state's general fund should finish the current fiscal year with nearly $1.8 billion, about $630 million more than anticipated in November. State tax revenue is expected to grow 1% in fiscal year 2021-22 and 4.6% in fiscal year 2022-23.