Wisconsin man injured while trying to help driver on highway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A car struck a man who stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle was pulled aside on a distress lane on a Milwaukee interstate, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the accident happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

The injured man was in a pick-up truck with two other people when he stopped assist a Toyota with three passengers. The sheriff's office said a Chevy Malibu lost control and struck the man who was trying to help while he was standing outside of his own vehicle.

The injured man was transported to a hospital, but the sheriff's office did not provide information on his condition or his name. Authorities said the Malibu's driver consented to a voluntary blood draw.

The crash is under investigation.