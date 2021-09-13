Wisconsin governor wants to intervene in redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asked a federal court on Monday to allow him to intervene in a lawsuit filed by fellow Democrats that seeks to have federal courts draw new boundary lines if the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature can't reach agreement.

The court already allowed the Legislature to intervene. Republicans want to keep the legal battle over the once-a-decade job of redrawing political lines in the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, rather than federal court. Conservatives have filed their own lawsuit with the state Supreme Court, which has yet to say whether it will take the case or require it to work through lower courts first.