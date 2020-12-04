Wisconsin crosses 400,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin crossed the 400,000 mark in recorded COVID-19 cases on Friday, adding nearly 4,900 positives in one day and 63 additional deaths.

There have now been 404,555 positive cases in the state and 3,625 deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday cited high case counts in the state when making the argument with President Donald Trump's administration to get $466 million to fight the virus and prioritize the state for vaccine distribution. Wisconsin is slated to receive 50,000 doses within weeks but Evers wants enough to vaccinate the state’s 450,000 health care workers.

Evers is also urging Republicans who control the Legislature to act quickly on virus-related bills, but Senate Republicans have said they won't return until January.

Wisconsin's death count is the 25th highest in the country overall and the 31st highest per capita at 65 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 41%.

There were 1,176 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks 12th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 204 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.