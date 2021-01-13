Wisconsin Supreme Court focuses on redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court turns its attention to redistricting on Thursday, considering a request backed by Republicans to change its current procedures for handling cases related to the once-a-decade process of drawing new political boundaries.
Conservatives, with the support of state and federal Republican officeholders, are asking the court to fast-track any legal challenges by taking them directly, bypassing lower courts. Roughly 2,000 comments have been filed in opposition from a wide array of groups and people, including Democrats and Republicans.