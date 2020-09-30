Wisconsin Republicans want absentee ruling put on hold

FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes absentee ballots for the state's primary election, in downtown Milwaukee. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, a federal appeals court upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Absentee ballots are typically due at local clerks' offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The case is likely to be appealed by Republicans to the U.S. Supreme Court.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to suspend its ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election.

The Legislature asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold until the Wisconsin Supreme Court addresses a separate question about whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case. Keeping the ruling on hold would be in keeping with federal court precedent to “avoid sowing ‘voter confusion’ during an impending (or, here, ongoing) election,” attorneys for the Legislature wrote.

The filing came a day after the appeals court vacated its stay of a lower court ruling that granted the six-day extension for counting ballots. The court ruled that the Legislature, the Republican National Committee and state Republican Party did not have the legal standing to bring the case.

Absentee ballots typically must be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Democrats and their allies sued, arguing that more time was needed to count them this year because of the massive number of absentee ballots being cast due to the coronavirus pandemic. A federal court judge on Sept. 21 agreed and granted the extension, which the appeals court upheld.

The Legislature is now asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to answer the question of whether the Legislature can appeal an injunction blocking a state law. The Legislature said answering that question would provide clarity, especially for the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately is likely to decide the case.

The Legislature asked the federal court to certify the question for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to answer no later than Monday.