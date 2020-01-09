Winter hike in Wilton

WILTON — All ages are welcome to join educator Sam Nunes for a guided winter hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road, Wilton.

He will lead participants in a hike to investigate what’s going on in nature during cold weather, including behavior of resident species including birds. How trees adapt to winter will also be explored.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

The event is free but registration is required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.