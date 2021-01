Associated Press

The Ridgefield Continuing Educaton program is offering an interactive online workshop titled: “Windows 10 Basics” Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-noon. about the computer operating system software program.

Participants will learn how to customize its Start menu and desktop on the program how to use the Windows 10 Edge browser, how to personalize Windows 10 though its array of settings, how to speak to Windows 10 using its Cortana voice assistant, and how to shop for apps at the Windows Store.