NEWFANE, Vt. (AP) — Plans are underway to move the Windham County Sheriff’s Office from Newfane to Brattleboro.

Sheriff Mark Anderson announced that the county government had reached a deal to buy the former Entergy Vermont Yankee joint information center building for $500,000, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

“Our current facility lacks the infrastructure necessary to provide an appropriate environment for a 24/7 public safety agency,” Anderson told the newspaper. “We need space for training, access for people with disabilities, a reliable electrical system and safety equipment that all come with significant price tags.”

He also noted that about 75% of the service the sheriff's office provides is around Brattleboro.

The building will also serve as interim space for the judiciary when the courthouse in Newfane is temporarily closed for an upgrade to its heating, ventilation and cooling system, the newspaper reported.