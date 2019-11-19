Williams Co. considers allowing radioactive oilfield waste

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Commission will soon decide whether to allow a landfill near Williston to accept radioactive oilfield waste.

Secure Energy Services needs approval from the county and the state in order to accept the waste at its 13-Mile Landfill. The waste is generated when materials like soil, water and rocks, with low levels of radiation that occur naturally, are brought above ground during oil production and concentrated in well pipes.

The Bismarck Tribune says the company’s request has prompted questions and safety concerns from some county residents. Secure Energy says the landfill would operate safety within “stringent” regulations.

If the commission grants permission at its meeting Tuesday, the landfill would also need a radioactive materials license and a solid waste permit from the state.

