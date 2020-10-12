William, 14-month-old yellow Retriever mix seeks forever home

Meet ROAR’s William. While he may not be second in line to the British throne, nor is he a guitar virtuoso like Prince, he nevertheless is our prince.

William is a handsome yellow Retriever mix who came to ROAR from South Carolina. At 14-months-old, he still exhibits a bit of energetic puppy behavior that his adopters will need to be aware of.

ROAR’s William is adored by all the Shelter staff and volunteers. He is great on a leash, loves to play with both humans and toys, learns commands and loves the treats they bring, and is quite simply a happy-go-lucky fellow. In other words, he is a prince of a dog.

A home with lots of hiking, ball fetching and outdoor fun would be perfect for both William and his active family.

William is neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines. His adoption fee is $350.

To make an appointment to meet our prince charming, call the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter at 203-438-0158.

By the way, we also have a Kate available for adoption at the Shelter. She is ROAR’s idea of a princess.