Wildlife commission warns of disease affecting rabbits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking for the public’s help in monitoring the potential spread of a deadly rabbit disease.

While the commission said in a news release on Tuesday that there has been no evidence of the disease in the state, its biologists are working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to keep an eye on Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2.

The virus is described as a fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbit populations. RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the U.S. and is primarily found in the southwestern U.S. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but RHDV2 does not impact human health.

The commission says it people find a dead rabbit, don’t touch it unless necessary and call the commissions wildlife helpline or email wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org.