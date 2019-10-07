Wild pigs looking for food tear up Bay Area city park, lawns

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) — An official says more than two dozen wild pigs have been ripping up a San Francisco Bay Area city's community park, soccer fields, lawns and landscaping all over town looking for food.

Jonathan Katayanagi, Lafayette's director of parks, tells the East Bay Times feral hogs have been spotted on occasion in Lafayette for at least the past decade. But he says they seem to be especially prevalent this fall.

Official say Lafayette's maintenance staff has been working with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to find the best way to protect the fields during the height of the busy soccer season. The city will install a temporary wire fence around the fields to deter the wild pigs and allow soccer players to use them.

